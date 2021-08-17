North Star Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. New Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 30,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period.

Shares of IEMG stock traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. The company had a trading volume of 319,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,800,509. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.26.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.