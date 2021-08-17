North Star Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,638 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,333,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 747,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,887,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.07. 384,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,844,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.