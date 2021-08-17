North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $14.09 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after acquiring an additional 450,378 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 907,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,448,000 after acquiring an additional 145,068 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 847,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 732,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,044,000 after acquiring an additional 94,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 593,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,966,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.72 on Tuesday, reaching $99.23. 3,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,671. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

