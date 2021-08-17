North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $13.86 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 38.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 98.5% during the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.79. 29,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,309,178. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $158.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

