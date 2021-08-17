North Star Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,334,000 after purchasing an additional 24,621 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. XXEC Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 17,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total value of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $484.13. 2,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $476.17. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $362.90 and a fifty-two week high of $499.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $489.73 price target (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $488.87 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

