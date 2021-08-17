North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,114 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $24,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 329,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,011,000 after purchasing an additional 69,895 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 784,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.5% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 22.0% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $33.79 and a 1 year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $924,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,102,991.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,436 shares of company stock valued at $32,474,713. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.