North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires 661 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROP has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.96.

ROP stock traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $484.13. 2,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,283. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $499.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.30, for a total value of $227,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

