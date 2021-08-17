North Island Ventures, Llc Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $39,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VIRT traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,194,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,772. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.07. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of -0.28.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 336,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 79,140 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 57.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 9.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 52.3% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 63,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 494.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 81,937 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.58.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

