Nord/LB Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €88.00 Price Target

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price target by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAX. Barclays set a €73.50 ($86.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €79.72 ($93.79).

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

ETR:SAX traded down €0.25 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €67.30 ($79.18). 34,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €59.60 ($70.12) and a twelve month high of €82.50 ($97.06). The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €67.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 108.55.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.