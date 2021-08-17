Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report $6.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.78 billion. Nokia reported sales of $6.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year sales of $26.18 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $26.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.58 billion to $27.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

NOK traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.94. 22,006,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,792,000. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nokia by 3,404.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.