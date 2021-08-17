Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 4,985 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE USB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.76. 135,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,792,207. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

