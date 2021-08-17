Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $6.49 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Danaher comprises about 2.5% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $6,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Danaher by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Danaher by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Danaher by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,480,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,458,572,000 after purchasing an additional 520,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,031 shares of company stock worth $16,563,181 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $319.02. 46,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.75 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $192.51 and a 1 year high of $319.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

