Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 35,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,366,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,701. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.41 and a 12-month high of $122.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

