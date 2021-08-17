Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NIO were worth $24,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

Shares of NIO traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,225,641. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.23. The company has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a PE ratio of -45.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

