Nimiq 1-Day Volume Tops $1.22 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $38.77 million and $1.22 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,850.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,180.39 or 0.06936381 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.41 or 0.01459962 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $177.44 or 0.00387001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00148237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $269.10 or 0.00586907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $166.29 or 0.00362685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.34 or 0.00330071 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,822,890,868 coins and its circulating supply is 8,161,390,868 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

