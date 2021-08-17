NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIKE were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total transaction of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE:NKE opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.53. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $174.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

