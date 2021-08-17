NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). NexTier Oilfield Solutions posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $292.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 367,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 3.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

