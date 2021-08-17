NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in July

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.0 days.

NXGPF stock remained flat at $$108.00 on Tuesday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $65.03 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

