NEXT Financial Group Inc Invests $159,000 in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCBO. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Docebo in the fourth quarter valued at $766,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Docebo by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Docebo by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCBO has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

DCBO opened at $70.86 on Tuesday. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $72.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -272.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). On average, analysts predict that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

