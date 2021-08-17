Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $245,473.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0344 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 118.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.00237710 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (NBX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,592,939 coins and its circulating supply is 78,015,268 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global . The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

