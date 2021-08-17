NEST Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $40.60 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 16th. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.60 million and $6.52 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0202 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

