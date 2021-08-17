Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 475 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,918,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 5,260.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $405.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $393.65. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52 week low of $123.69 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

