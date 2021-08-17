Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 343 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 43,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.73.

