Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 62.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,601,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,893,000 after purchasing an additional 137,644 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,323,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,283,000 after buying an additional 472,691 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,086,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,550,000 after buying an additional 68,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,571,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,894,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after buying an additional 659,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $90.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

