Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 392.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,345.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $269.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.41.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

