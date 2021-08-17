Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $191,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXTA shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.41. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

