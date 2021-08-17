Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 171 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after purchasing an additional 233,905 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 848,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,766,000 after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.