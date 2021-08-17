Needham & Company LLC Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $125.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $97.04.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.55 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fabrinet by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 41.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

