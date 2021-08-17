NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $3.88 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 17th. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.68 billion and $203.81 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $3.88 or 0.00008257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00051119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $157.98 or 0.00336489 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00043859 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015039 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,155.58 or 0.02461241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 434,595,234 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

