Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 155,400 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the July 15th total of 88,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 526,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 386.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4,449.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMM traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.61 million, a P/E ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.93. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 16.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.47%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

