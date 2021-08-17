Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%.

NYSE:NVGS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. 73,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,779. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $517.58 million, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 2.50. Navigator has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVGS. Evercore ISI raised shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

