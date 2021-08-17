National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.110-$2.140 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NYSE:NSA traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,073. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.59 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.