National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Stake Increased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,805 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.71% of National Bank worth $19,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 41.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 5.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Bank in the first quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in National Bank by 6.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NBHC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.72. 5,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.81. National Bank Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. National Bank had a net margin of 31.22% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

