National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a report issued on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,075,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in IAMGOLD by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

