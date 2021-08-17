Narwhal Capital Management Invests $620,000 in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $272.15 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.54.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

