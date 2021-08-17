NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25. NantHealth has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NantHealth will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in NantHealth by 158.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NantHealth by 189.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 15,976 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NantHealth by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

