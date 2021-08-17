Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Tops One Day Volume of $43,600.00

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $43,600.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Naka Bodhi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00055904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00135244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00159322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,798.34 or 0.99676599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.36 or 0.00917048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,192.10 or 0.06947352 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Naka Bodhi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Naka Bodhi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.