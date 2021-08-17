MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of MYTE opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.12. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 154,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter worth $545,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 168,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 24.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

