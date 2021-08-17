Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Issues Earnings Results

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MBIO opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $232.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.71. Mustang Bio has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $5.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.13.

In other news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,859.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,705 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mustang Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.56.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

