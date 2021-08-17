Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MBIO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,422. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of research firms recently commented on MBIO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

In related news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman acquired 86,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, with a total value of $250,859.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mustang Bio stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 191.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Mustang Bio worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

