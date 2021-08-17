MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Short Interest Down 73.5% in July

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

MSADY stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.97. 6,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,042. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $13.17 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MS&AD Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

