Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CAF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE CAF opened at $21.71 on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 475.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 18.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund by 205.1% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Morgan Stanley China A Share Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. The fund invests in the public equity markets of China. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

