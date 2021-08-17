monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up to $245.07

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $245.07, but opened at $279.00. monday.com shares last traded at $301.87, with a volume of 4,328 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.33.

Get monday.com alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $221.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $52,686,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,709,817,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $33,539,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $11,796,000. 3.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.