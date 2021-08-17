Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $8,821,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $5,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
