Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 56.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,728 shares during the quarter. Addus HomeCare accounts for approximately 1.1% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $7,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 242,582 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,406,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $8,821,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth about $5,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

NASDAQ ADUS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.49. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.