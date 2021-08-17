Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Purchases 89,300 Shares of VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 341,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,300 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VIA optronics were worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in VIA optronics during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 253,990 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in VIA optronics by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 895,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 322,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

VIAO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.41. 110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,602. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics AG has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $15.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

