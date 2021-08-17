Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 204,996 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,710 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliant Bancorp were worth $5,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 930,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,711,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,224 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $480.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.15 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reliant Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

