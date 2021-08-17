Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $4.95 Million Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,279 shares during the quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after buying an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after purchasing an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. 364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.33. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.