Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $387.88 and last traded at $387.60. Approximately 86,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,382,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.63.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,985,290 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

