Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) were up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $387.88 and last traded at $387.60. Approximately 86,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,382,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $373.86.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.
The stock has a market capitalization of $161.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.63.
In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $778,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $778,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $6,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 338,800 shares of company stock valued at $85,985,290 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 10.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Moderna by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Moderna by 2.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.