Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Short Interest Update

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,300 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the July 15th total of 174,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 365,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 99.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 108,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 105.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 40,636 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mmtec during the first quarter valued at $179,000. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 208.5% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 43,391 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mmtec during the first quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

MTC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,266. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.73. Mmtec has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

Mmtec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global Capital, and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, such as securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web.

