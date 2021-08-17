MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $721.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post sales of $721.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $722.20 million and the lowest is $720.24 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $589.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark cut their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.20.

Shares of MKSI traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $147.39. 260,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,385. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

In other news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total value of $53,022.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at $337,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

